Holy Cross rower injured in deadly team van crash discharged from hospital following months of rehab

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Holy Cross University rower who was seriously injured when her team’s van collided with a pickup truck in Florida earlier this year has been discharged from the hospital following months of rehabilitation.

Hannah Strom, of Marion, was discharged from Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Charlestown on Wednesday morning after being admitted on Feb. 12, according to a spokesperson for the hospital. She was met with cheers from members of her rowing team, friends and family.

Strom suffered a broken femur, broken pelvis and brain bleeding following the crash in Vero Beach on Jan. 15., the manager of Strom’s father’s restaurant told 7NEWS days following the crash.

Her teammate, Grace Rhett, was pronounced dead at the scene after going into cardiac arrest. Several other rowers, their coach, Patrick Diggins, and the driver of the pickup truck also sustained injuries.

Diggins, who had been driving the van at the time of the crash, was cited for failure to yield the right of way. He retired from the College of the Holy Cross in February after serving as the women’s head rowing coach since the late 1980s.

