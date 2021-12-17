WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The College of the Holy Cross rowing team is coming together row for 62 hours and three seconds, the indoor rowing world record held by former teammate Grace Rett.

Rhett died after the rowing team’s van collided with a pickup truck in Florida in January 2020.

“I think for me, the biggest thing I get out of this is feeling close to Grace again. She would have loved this event,” said senior Shea Kirby.

The team is trying to raise $20,000 through their fundraiser, Grace for the Finish. The money will go toward funding a multi-purpose athletic and educational facility at Our Lady of the Valley School in Uxbridge in Rett’s honor.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)