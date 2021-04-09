Holy Cross shuts down in-person activities after COVID-19 spike

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Holy Cross is shutting down in-person activities due to more than 40 positive COVID-19 cases among students, school officials said.

Over the past week, more than 130 people have been placed into isolation or quarantine because of the positive cases, according to school officials.

All in-person activities are prohibited until at least April 14, school officials said, including classes, athletics events or student gatherings. Off-campus students are prohibited from campus except for COVID-19 testing or health visits, and all students must be tested Monday or Tuesday.

