Holy Cross students returning to campus after tragic crash injures rowing team, kills 1

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - College of the Holy Cross students are returning to campus for the first time since a tragic crash that injured several members of the women’s rowing team and took the life of 20-year-old sophomore Grace Rett.

“Definitely a sad, solemn feeling on campus,” student Jack Chaffee said, “but it’s been really nice to see all the support from all the other teams and all the other schools too.”

On Sunday, people in Vero Beach, Florida held a vigil near the spot where the Holy Cross team van was involved in a head-on crash with a pickup truck last week.

“We’re devastated for the kids,” said one member of Vero Beach Rowing. “I think our group here will try to do everything they can to help them.”

The college released an update saying one of the students hospitalized, Paige Cohen, was released Saturday afternoon.

Four students remain in the hospital, along with the rowing coach and the driver of the truck.

Students say the community will be ready to support the team when they return to Worcester.

“They’re such a strong group of girls,” Chaffee said. “They really pulled together, been so supportive of one-another, and it’s good to see the school supportive of that too.”

The school is also planning a memorial service for Rett on Friday.

“Whether you personally know Grace or not, the fact that it’s a student on campus, there’s definitely gonna be a high attendance,” student Pat Driscoll said.

The college is offering counseling to students as they return to campus for the start of the spring semester.

