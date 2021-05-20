WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The College of the Holy Cross is launching an investigation into the campus culture that some say allowed faculty sexual misconduct to occur.

The Jesuit school’s trustees in a letter to faculty and staff this week said an outside attorney will look into the “cultural, structural and organizational” factors that possibly allowed faculty sexual harassment and abuse to occur on campus, The Telegram & Gazette reported.

“The Board of Trustees recognizes that moving forward with the approved investigation offers opportunities to further strengthen protections for students,” the letter signed by trustees chair Richard Patterson said. “We also recognize the importance of this investigation to faculty, especially as it is intended to provide the basis for the restoration of trust between the faculty and administration.”

Two faculty members, including a world renowned organist, have faced sexual misconduct allegations in recent years.

The investigator will not look into specific instances of sexual abuse or harassment, nor will they be responsible for determining whether sexual misconduct occured.

Instead, the investigator will look into whether college leaders and employees knew of and failed to report or downplayed allegations of misbehavior and whether reporters of sexual misconduct faced retaliation.

