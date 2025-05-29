HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Holy Family Hospital announced its plans to move its surgical in-patient care to its Methuen and Lawrence locations.

Holy Family Hospital was sold by Steward Health Care to Lawrence General Hospital last year.

The hospital says the change will impact roughly 35 employees and they will be offered new opportunities within the organization.

