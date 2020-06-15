Holyoke, Chelsea Soldier’s Homes to allow outdoor visits

HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two veterans’ facilities that were hard hit by the coronavirus are allowing outdoor visits this week.

The Chelsea Soldiers’ Home, which had 31 deaths linked to the virus, is allowing outdoor visitors starting Monday. And the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, which is under investigation after more than 75 veterans died from coronvirus, will allow visits tomorrow.

State health officials say all residents and staff at both homes have been re-tested.

