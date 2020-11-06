Holyoke considering remote learning days instead of canceling for snow

HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Holyoke students can expect to login to online classes should school be canceled due to snow.

The school district is exploring the option of doing away with snow days now that students have gotten used to the remote learning model, school officials said.

Instead of making up the snow days in June, school officials said the school year would go on as planned.

