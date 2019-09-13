Holyoke kindergarten teacher arrested on child porn charges

HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Holyoke kindergarten teacher has resigned following his arrest on child porn charges, officials said.

Gregory Lisby, 40, of Worcester, was arrested in Northboro Thursday night and charged Friday with one count of possession of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Lisby will appear in federal court in Boston at 2:15 p.m.

Investigators acting on a tip that an image depicting child pornography had been uploaded to a Microsoft OneDrive account that belonged to Lisby executed a search warrant on the OneDrive and identified approximately 180 images and 15 videos of child pornography.

On Wednesday, a search was executed at Lisby’s home, where a preliminary on-scene review of Lisby’s OneDrive account, on both his iPad and cellphone, was conducted and he was arrested.

Members of the public who have questions, concerns or information regarding this case should call the U.S. Attorney’s Office at 617-748-3274.

