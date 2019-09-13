Holyoke kindergarten teacher, former reverend of Worcester church arrested on child porn charges

HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) – A Holyoke kindergarten teacher who previously worked as the rector at All Saints Episcopal Church in Worcester was ordered held without bail following his arrest on child porn charges, officials said.

Gregory Lisby, 40, of Worcester, was arrested in Northboro Thursday night and charged Friday with one count of possession of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Lisby will appear in federal court in Boston at 2:15 p.m.

He was hired to be a kindergarten teacher at Morgan School in August and resigned following his arrest.

Investigators acting on a tip that an image depicting child pornography had been uploaded to a Microsoft OneDrive account that belonged to Lisby executed a search warrant on the OneDrive and identified approximately 180 images and 15 videos of child pornography.

A letter written for an online course that was also found on Lisby’s computer read, “If I could teach any grade, I would love to be a kindergarten teacher. The joy, spontaneity, and openness to the learning of younger children is what attracts me to early childhood education,” according to a criminal complaint.

On Wednesday, a search was executed at Lisby’s home, where a preliminary on-scene review of Lisby’s OneDrive account, on both his iPad and cellphone, was conducted and he was arrested.

Members of the public who have questions, concerns or information regarding this case should call the U.S. Attorney’s Office at 617-748-3274.