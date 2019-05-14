Holyoke man arrested on drug trafficking charge after traffic stop uncovers cocaine

HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Holyoke man is facing a drug trafficking charge after an early morning traffic stop uncovered 28 grams of cocaine, police said.

Oscarlo Hernandez, 26, was arrested by a trooper who stopped his Nissan Maxima on Pine Street in Holyoke for having a defective headlight, state police said.

After determining he was driving with a revoked license, the trooper allegedly found 28 grams of cocaine in the vehicle.

Hernandez was arraigned Monday in Holyoke District Court on charges of trafficking cocaine, operating a motor vehicle with a license revoked as a habitual traffic offender, and for having an outstanding warrant.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)