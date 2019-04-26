Holyoke man arrested on drug, weapons charges after search warrant uncovers cocaine, gun

HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Holyoke man was arrested Friday on drug and weapons charges after a search warrant uncovered cocaine, pills, gun, and ammunition.

Police executing a search warrant at a home in Holyoke located and detained a man and woman suspected of distributing illegal narcotics at the residence.

A state police K9 was brought in and helped locate a box containing cocaine, crack cocaine, and Percocet pills in an unlabeled container.

A search of the home also yielded a Ruger .44 magnum revolver, 15 rounds of .44 ammunition, and nearly $8,000.

Alex Vicens, 35, of Holyoke, was subsequently placed under arrest and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, illegal possession of Percocet with intent to distribute, and improper storage of a firearm.

He will be arraigned Monday in Holyoke District Court.

