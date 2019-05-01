Holyoke man facing drug charges after police seize 5,000 bags of heroin during search

A Holyoke man is facing drug charges after police say they seized heroin, cocaine, cash, and ammunition Wednesday.

Officers executing a search warrant Wednesday morning following an investigation into the sale of heroin from 401 Maple St. found approximately 5,000, ready-for-sale, bags of heroin, approximately $112,000, nine grams of cocaine, and two rounds of ammunition, according to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

Tahge Pedrosa, 25, was charged with trafficking a Class A drug (100-200 grams), possession with the intent to distribute Class B (cocaine), possession of ammunition without an FID card.

Photo courtesy Hampden District Attorney’s Office

The investigation into Pedrosa’s trafficking of heroin began after detectives began an investigation into an overdose death that occurred in Longmeadow in January 2019 and was investigated by the Massachusetts State Police detectives.

Pedrosa was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Holyoke District Court.

An investigation is ongoing.