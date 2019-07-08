Holyoke man facing drug, firework charges after traffic stop

HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing criminal charges after state troopers allegedly found heroin, cocaine, and fireworks in his car during a traffic stop in Holyoke on Saturday.

Troopers patrolling Holyoke pulled over a 2008 Infiniti for an equipment violation Saturday morning and charged the driver, Victor Pirela, 28, of Holyoke, with numerous drug offenses, according to state police.

Pirela allegedly did not have a license and when troopers inventoried his car in preparation for it to be towed, they allegedly found fireworks and bags containing white and brown powder in the trunk. The powder was 108 grams of heroin and 30 grams of cocaine, according to state police.

Pirela was charged with heroin trafficking, cocaine trafficking, possession of a class A drug, possession of a class B drug, conspiracy to violate drug law, unlawful possession of fireworks, driving without a license and a motor vehicle violation.

He was arraigned Monday in Holyoke District Court.

