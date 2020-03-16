Holyoke man indicted in scheme that netted more than $30K in illegal poker winnings at Mass. casino

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Holyoke man has been indicted in connection with an elaborate cheating scheme that netted more than $30,000 in illegal poker winnings from MGM Springfield, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Monday.

A Hampden County Grand Jury indicted Daniel Ruiz, 38, Friday on one count of larceny by single scheme and one count of cheating and swindling. He will be arraigned in Hampden Superior Court at a later date.

These charges are the result of a joint investigation between the Massachusetts State Police Gaming Enforcement Unit at MGM Springfield and the Massachusetts State Police Gaming Enforcement Detective Unit.

The AG’s Office alleges that between Jan. 29, 2019 and Feb. 14, 2019, Ruiz frequented MGM Springfield, regularly played Four-Card Poker, and while doing so repeatedly used a strategy of distracting dealers so he could improperly and discreetly add to his wagers once he learned he had a winning hand. Authorities allege that Ruiz pocketed approximately $30,025 through the elaborate scheme.

AG Healey’s Gaming Enforcement Division has a dedicated group of prosecutors and investigators who enforce the state’s Expanded Gaming Act of 2011 and investigate and prosecute illegal activity, such as gaming-related financial crime, organized crime, corruption and money laundering, including the majority of criminal activity occurring at the state’s casinos.

All of these charges are allegations and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

