Holyoke man sentenced to 8 years in jail for child porn

HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Holyoke man was sentenced to eight years behind bars Thursday for receiving child pornography, officials said.

Edward F. Dupont, 75, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni to eight years in prison followed by seven years of supervised released. Dupont pleaded guilty in January 2018 to one count of receiving child pornography. He was arrested in August 2015.

Federal agents executing a search warrant at Dupont’s house in June 2015 seized a computer containing more than 16,000 images and 35 videos of child pornography. Four of the video depicted the rapes of girls as young as five years old.

Dupont was also found to have a 170-page manual entitled “How to Practice Child Love,” which is described as “an education and step-by-step guide for adults to engage and practice sexual relationships with children.”

