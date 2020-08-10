Holyoke mayor addresses sexual misconduct allegations made by UMass Amherst students

HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse reacted to alarming sexual misconduct accusations made by students at the University of Massachusetts — Amherst.

The student newspaper reported Friday that the College Democrats of Massachusetts issued a letter to Morse the day prior alleging that he had inappropriate sexual relations with college students during his time as an adjunct professor.

The letter also allegedly claimed that Morse made students uncomfortable over the years by adding them on dating apps and sending them messages on social media.

Morse denied any inappropriate sexual behavior, writing in a statement, “While I am confident that a full investigation into these matters will clear my name completely of any unethical conduct, I also recognize that some students felt uncomfortable with interactions they had with me. I am sorry for that. This is unacceptable behavior for anyone with institutional power.”

Morse is currently running for Congress and says he does not plan on dropping out of the race.

My statement on the last 48 hours. pic.twitter.com/2RU5ht6jZ8 — Alex Morse (@AlexBMorse) August 10, 2020

