Holyoke police searching for men who posed as police before armed home invasion

HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Holyoke police are searching for two men accused of committing an early morning armed home invasion while posing as police officers, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported armed home invasion on Walnut Street about 12:50 a.m. Tuesday spoke with the three victims who said two men dressed in jeans, hats with “POLICE” written on them and tactical vests with badges hanging from chains around their necks forced their way into their house with guns drawn, bound them with plastic zip ties and ransacked their apartment, according to Holyoke police.

The suspects fled the house after taking a large sum of cash, cartons of cigarettes, and three cellphones, police said.

There were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call The Holyoke Police Criminal Investigations Bureau at 413-322-6940.

In a statement, Holyoke police said, “The Holyoke Police want to advise the public that the police would knock and enter normally with a search warrant or arrest warrant. If you suspect that someone knocking on your door is not authentic you are advised to call the Police immediately and / or call 911. This is not a commonly reported occurrence and we are working to get the word out to the public to raise the level of awareness regarding this incident.”

