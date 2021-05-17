Holyoke Soldiers’ Home funding bill appears headed to Baker this week

The House and Senate on Monday adopted compromise legislation funding a new $400 million soldiers’ home in Holyoke and providing $200 million in bonds for long-term care services for veterans across the state.

The branches accepted a conference committee report on the bill after negotiators announced their agreement on Friday night.

The Baker administration has been leaning on the Legislature to pass the bill quickly in order to lock in a financial deal under which the federal government would cover the majority of design and construction costs for the new facility.

During House-Senate negotiations, the House agreed to a Senate measure tacking on $200 million in additional bonding powers to address long-term care needs of veterans across the state. The state has only two soldiers’ homes – Holyoke and Chelsea.

Final votes to enact the consensus bill appear likely to occur Tuesday in the House and Thursday in the Senate.

