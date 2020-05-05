Holyoke Soldiers’ Home reports no new COVID-19 deaths for second straight day

HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Holyoke Soldiers’ Home reported no new coronavirus cases for the second straight day on Tuesday, showing possible signs of progress after the disease claimed the lives of dozens of veterans at the living facility.

Eighty-four veterans have died since the beginning of the pandemic, including 71 who tested positive for COVID-19, a facility spokesperson said.

The Soldiers’ Home also found that 80 veterans and 81 employees contracted the virus.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts and the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division launched an investigation into the home to examine whether the facility violated the rights of veterans by failing to provide them medical care generally and during the pandemic.

