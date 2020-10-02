Holyoke Soldiers’ Home superintendent resigns days after he’s charged with deadly coronavirus outbreak

HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Superintendent of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Bennett Walsh handed in his resignation on Friday, days after he was charged in connection with a deadly COVID-19 outbreak.

Walsh was named in an indictment announced by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey last Friday, along with former Medical Director Dr. David Clinton, in connection to the death of dozens of residents of the Home in April.

The Home’s Board of Trustees said in a statement that he handed in his resignation on Friday.

“The Board of Trustees looks forward to a thoughtful and robust search process to fill this critical leadership position. The Board of Trustees will seek a candidate who is highly qualified and able to lead the facility to its full potential to provide our veterans with the outstanding care they so richly deserve. The Board is also fully engaged to ensure that the state’s commitments to implement the Pearlstein report recommendations are realized,” the board’s chairman Kevin A. Jourdain said in a statement.

Last month a judge ruled that the Baker administration wrongfully terminated Walsh from his position.

Both Walsh and Clinton are facing five counts of criminal neglect and five counts of causing serious bodily injuries to elder or disabled person for alleged decisions they made that lead to the death of 76 veterans.

