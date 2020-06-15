HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Holyoke Soldiers’ Home will begin allowing outdoor visits on Tuesday after a coronavirus outbreak led to dozens of deaths.

All veteran residents and staff were tested in preparation of the limited visitations, with eight residents testing positive, a spokesperson said.

The Soldiers’ Home called this “a marked improvement and a promising sign of recovery.”

Staff results are pending.

As of Friday, 94 veteran residents had died, with 76 linked to the coronavirus.

