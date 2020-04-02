Holyoke Soldiers’ Home worker claims he was reprimanded for wearing protective equipment, CNN reports

HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - A worker at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, where 15 residents have recently died, reportedly claims that he was reprimanded for wearing personal protective equipment as the coronavirus outbreak grew last month.

CNN obtained a letter from a spokesperson for Service Employees International Union Local 888, of which the worker is a member, that says the employee donned the equipment “without permission or need” on March 18.

The worker, who serves as a caregiver, reported that he first came into contact with a veteran who displayed symptoms consistent with the coronavirus, according to CNN. He reportedly said the resident was not isolated and instead was walking around and coughing.

This CNN report comes after Gov. Charles Baker hired an attorney to investigate the deaths of 15 veterans at the healthcare complex.

Six of the veterans that died tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a spokesperson for the Soldiers’ Home. More test results are pending.

The head of the facility, Bennett Walsh, has been placed on paid administrative leave but insists he has done nothing wrong.

Two additional veterans who contracted COVID-19 at the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home also died.

