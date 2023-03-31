PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire tore through a home on Halfway Pond Road in Plymouth early Friday morning.

Intense flames were seen tearing through the roof of the home with smoke pouring out of the windows.

Firefighters say they had difficulty putting out the fire because there are no hydrants in the area.

Officials say there were 10 people in the home at the time and they all got out safely, however, two pet rabbits died and one cat is missing.

Crews remain on scene as of 6 a.m. to monitor hot spots.

The home is believed to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

