MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive fire ripped through and destroyed a Medford home owned by the son of Senator Elizabeth Warren Tuesday morning.

The senator herself could be seen surveying the damage of Alexander Warren’s residence on Terrace Road after crews from multiple communities put out the flames.

Firefighters responded to the scene off of Governor’s Avenue around 1 a.m. and remained on scene as of 9 a.m. to monitor hot spots.

At one point, flames and heavy smoke took over the two and a half-story home and the windows were blown out.

Senator Warren came to survey the damage earlier this morning. A family member told us “it’s been a really bad morning.” @7News pic.twitter.com/bDpY8PJUU3 — Mari Salazar (@MariSalazarTV) March 21, 2023

Medford Fire Chief John Freedman said no one was injured, as the home was under construction and vacant, but nearby homes were evacuated.

“I deeply appreciate the efforts of the firefighters who worked through the night to put out a fire at our son’s house,” Warren said in a statement. “I am grateful that everyone is safe and request privacy for our family.”

A family member who was with Warren told 7NEWS that it had been “a really bad morning.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no further information has been released.

Officials said the elevation of the home made it difficult to extinguish the fire and they had water pressure challenges.

According to city records, the house was valued at $1.3 million

