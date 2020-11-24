Home Depot agrees to $17.5m settlement in 2014 data breach

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2019 file photo, the Home Depot logo is shown on a store in Bloomington, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

BOSTON (AP) — Home Depot has reached a $17.5 million settlement with the attorney generals of 46 states and the District of Columbia over a 2014 data breach that exposed the payment card information of some 40 million customers.

The Massachusetts Attorney General’s office detailed the settlement in a statement Tuesday, saying Home Depot agreed under its terms to employ a full-time chief information security officer among other measures.

Cybercriminals hacked into Home Depot’s self-checkout point-of-sale systems using a third-party vendor’s username and password and installed malware that harvested the customer data from April through September 2014.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)