CEDARTOWN, Ga. (WHDH) — Employees at a Home Depot in Georgia are being praised for helping out a 2-year-old boy who has trouble getting around.

Christian and Justin Moore walked into the home improvement store to pick up PVC pipe to build their son, Logan, a walker.

Logan has hypotonia, which impacts his muscle tone and makes walking difficult.

His parents weren’t sure if their insurance would cover a walker, so they turned to YouTube where they found a tutorial on how to make one.

When Home Depot employees found out why the family was looking for PVC pipe, they told them to go out for ice cream and come back in an hour.

Logan and his family later returned and found that the workers made the walker themselves at no cost.

His mother says she could not believe they were willing to do that for her son.

