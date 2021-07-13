AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Home Depot in Auburn was evacuated after to a gas leak on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The liquid natural gas leak was reported in the rear of the store at 779 Washington Street, according to Auburn Fire Rescue.

Firefighters created a controlled burn to manage the leak. No one was injured but the store was closed for the rest of the night, officials said.

