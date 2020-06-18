Home Depot in Worcester evacuated as police respond to incident involving barricaded man

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Home Depot in Worcester has been evacuated as police respond to reports of a barricaded individual in the store’s bathroom, according to officers on the scene.

Area residents are urged to avoid the home improvement store located on Gold Star Boulevard due to the ongoing situation.

Shoppers were told to abandon their cars and leave in an orderly fashion.

The scene remains calm at this time. It is unclear if the barricaded man is armed or in any way dangerous.

No additional information was immediately released.

Area residents are advised to avoid Home Depot at 130 Gold Star Boulevard because of an ongoing situation with a male locked in the bathroom. We will notify you when it is safe to return. — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) June 18, 2020

