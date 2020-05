BOSTON (WHDH) - A Home Depot store in West Roxbury is doing it part to help those on the front lines during the coronavirus emergency.

The store donated mask to Boston firefighters, according to a post on the Boston Fire Department’s Twitter account on Saturday.

The fire department expressed its appreciation for the 3M N95 masks in the post.

Thank you to ⁦@HomeDepot⁩ in W. Roxbury for their generous donation of @3M masks to the ⁦@BostonFire⁩ . Their help will keep us “still here” for our community. pic.twitter.com/hgGUo3iT8z — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 2, 2020

