FAIRFAX, Va. (WHDH) — A Home Depot worker died after becoming trapped underneath a forklift in Fairfax, Virginia last Tuesday.

Emergency crews responding to the store on Merrilee Drive just after midnight found Paul Gato, 43, of Woodbridge, dead under the forklift, according to Fairfax County police.

A preliminary investigation determined Gato was using the forklift to unload supplies from a delivery truck when the forklift fell, police said.

The driver of the delivery truck heard the loud crash before noticing Gato dead under the forklift, police added.

Detectives are working with officials from the Virginia Occupational Safety and Health Administration to investigate this incident.

