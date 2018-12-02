Home for Little Wanderers kicks off holidays with gingerbread house decorating

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s Mandarin Hotel kicked off the holiday season with the annual Home for Little Wanderers event on Sunday.

Home for Little Wanderers, an organization helping kids who suffer from abuse, neglect, and mental health issues, hosts the gingerbread house decorating event every year.

Event organizers say this is a fun and festive way for families to help their community.

“Families can come and start the holiday tradition, bringing their families here,” Lesli Suggs, the CEO and president of Home for Little Wanderers, said. “It’s the launch of our Big Wishes toy drive, which is the oldest toy drive here in Boston, where people depend on the generosity of families to donate toys and necessities to our families who are in need.”

7News’ Kimberly Bookman attended the event and got to help make gingerbread houses, as well.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)