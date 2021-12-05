(WHDH)–A Dunkin’ employee in Ohio got the surprise of a lifetime when a loyal customer gifted her a fully furnished home just in time for the holiday season.

When customer Suzanne Burke heard employee Ebony Johnson was in need, she knew she had to do something to help.

“I go [to Dunkin’] every morning and Ebony has worked the drive thru for three years and really has provided amazing customer service,” Burke said.

Burke became worried when she noticed her favorite employee had been missing from the store for a few week, eventually learning Johnson and her children had been evicted from their home.

“When she experienced this hardship I just wanted to see if I could help her improve her life and the life of her kids and make sure they had a stable home,” the loyal customer said.

Burke worked with three organizations and a staging designer to help find the perfect home for Johnson and her children.

“Much a gift for us as it is for them to be able to provide this for them,” said Dana Saxton, of New Life Furniture Bank.

Now, with a fully furnished home, Johnson says she and her kids can have a Merry Christmas and enjoy the rest of the holiday season.

“The Lord really looked out for me because I kept praying and saying could I be at home before Christmas,” Johnson said.

