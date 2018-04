GLOUCESTER (WHDH) - A home went up in flames in Gloucester on Sunday morning.

The fire broke out at the home located on Penny Lane.

Firefighters said getting water was difficult due to the fact there are no fire hydrants close by.

The home was being renovated and there were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

