BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - A home on Belmont Street in Belmont went up in flames Wednesday night.

Crews responded to the scene around 9 p.m. Flames were seen shooting from the roof and top floor of the building.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire within an hour.

Officials have not said if there were any injuries.

