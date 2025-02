HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire broke out at a home on Union Street in Holbrook early Thursday.

Clouds of smoke were seen coming from the roof.

The extent of any potential damages or injuries is not yet known.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)