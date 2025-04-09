BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - The home of former Red Sox President and CEO, Larry Lucchino, has hit the market with all the proceeds going to help others.

Lucchino, who passed away last April, helped lead the Red Sox to three World Series titles.

The listing agent says selling the home to honor Lucchino’s legacy is the perfect scenario.

“For a situation like this, on a home that is in a location like that, a home that is as charming as that, a home that is priced as well as that, and then having the ability to tell the story, it is like the perfect scenario for us,” said Michael Carucci of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty.

Lucchino was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2016. He was a cancer survivor and served as the chairman of the Jimmy Fund.

Luccino was also the visionary behind relocating the Pawtucket Red Sox to Worcester.

Left behind in the Chestnut Hill home are several pieces of baseball memorabilia.

“When we first went into the home, there was a crazy amount of memorabilia,” said Carucci. “There was a Babe Ruth bat. You could just tell Larry was all about baseball when you walked in the home.”

The six-bed, nine-bath home has nearly 10,000 square feet.

It is fit with a media room, a home gym, and a wine cellar.

Step outside and you can enjoy a swimming pool and bocce ball courts.

Carucci says the ability to tell the Lucchino’s story will make it a special sale.

“The fact that this was Larry’s house could really help us in the marketing,” said Carucci. “And then in that conversation, they said by the way, all of the proceeds are going to the foundation, and then we will distribute them to some of Larry’s favorite charities.”

