LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - The home of a Lawrence police officer was destroyed in a gas fire Thursday — one of dozens that broke out almost simultaneously in the Merrimack Valley — as he was working alongside scores of his colleagues in an effort to help impacted community members.

As flames shot out of the front windows of the officer’s home on Jefferson Street in Lawrence, nearby residents watched helplessly as the structure was consumed. With emergency crews overwhelmed by other calls, there was nobody to stop the fire from spreading.

By the time the first engine from arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames.

“It went on for a while,” neighbor Adolpho Acevedo said. “We could see the plume of smoke from my house a couple blocks away.”

When the first fire crews — a team from Lowell — finally hit the home with water, it was already a total loss.

Neighbors told 7News the homeowner is a Lawrence police officer who was on duty when the fire broke out at his home.

The officer, whose name has not been released, stopped by the scene in his police cruiser to make sure his family was safe, then continued to do his job — making sure his neighbors evacuated their homes.

Fire officials said the two people who were home at the time the fire broke out managed to escape uninjured.

