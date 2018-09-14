Home of Lawrence police officer destroyed in Merrimack Valley gas fire

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - The home of a Lawrence police officer was destroyed in a gas fire, one of dozens in the Merrimack Valley, as the officer responded to help others in the community.

Flames shot out of the front windows at the home on Jefferson Street in Lawrence, and with emergency crews overwhelmed by other calls, there was nobody to stop the fire from spreading.

Within a few minutes, the entire front of the home was burning, and by the time the first engine arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

“It went on for a while,” said neighbor Adolpho Acevedo. “We could see the plume of smoke from my house a couple blocks away, so that’s like kind of how we knew there was a fire here.”

All Lawrence firefighters were already tied up with other explosions and fires around town. So when the first fire crews — from Lowell — finally hit the home with water, the house was already a total loss.

Neighbors say there wasn’t an explosion at a home, but rather the fire started as a lot of smoke.

Fire departments from around Massachusetts and New Hampshire were called in to help with the unprecedented situation.

“I started my 30th year in June and no, I’ve never seen anything quite like this,” said Salem, N.H. fire marshal Jeff Emanuelson. “It’s just spread out over the entire city.”

Neighbors told 7News the homeowner is a Lawrence police officer who was on duty when the fire broke out at his home.

The officer, who was not identified, came by in his police cruiser to make sure his family was safe, then continued to do his job — making sure his neighbors evacuated their homes.

Then, realizing there was nothing he could do to save his home, he kept working and responded to an emergency call elsewhere.

Tonight, his home is gutted — almost nothing remains — but everyone was able to walk away unharmed.

“There were two people in the home from my understanding, said Emanuelson. “There were two people home. They escaped with no injuries and are at a relative’s house right now.”

