Home of Worcester Red Sox will feature 5 scoreboards, LED videoboards

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Polar Park, the home of the Worcester Red Sox, will be decked out with five giant scoreboards and LED videoboards to keep fans informed, entertained, and involved in the action, officials announced Tuesday.

There will be full-color videoboards in left field and right-center field, a large electronic alphanumeric scoreboard on the wall in right field, plus a pair of LED Matrix boards behind first and third base, the AAA ballclub said in a news release.

“We will use technology to inform, entertain, and involve fans even more in the Polar Park experience,” said Red Sox Hall of Famer Larry Lucchino, Principal Owner and Chairman of the WooSox. “In a city known for its inventions—from modern rocketry to the monkey wrench—we hope to write the next chapter of ballpark presentation.”

The board in left field will be 40 feet high, 70 feet long, and will primarily focus on the hitter and lineup.

The board in right-center field is 11.5 feet high and 41 feet long. It will will display pitch speed, pitch type, and pitch count.

LED Color Matrix Boards behind first base and third base will show the count, the score, the inning, and more.

The park will use ANC’s proprietary scoring system that is also used in Major League Baseball.

Some cool shots this morning from the @WooSox of the new scoreboards at Polar Park. Hopeful we'll see some baseball there in 2021 ⚾️⚾️⚾️ @7News #Boston #News #RedSox pic.twitter.com/7dUBdh3t6P — David Tanklefsky (@davidtanklefsky) December 1, 2020

