NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A large home in Norton went up in flames Tuesday night, according to fire officials.

Fire officials say the fire started on the deck around 6 p.m. and spread up to the attic.

Cell phone video shows heavy fire on the roof, part of which collapsed.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

