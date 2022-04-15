BOSTON (WHDH/AP) — The Boston Red Sox will play in front of the hometown faithful at Fenway Park for the first time this season on Friday afternoon when they welcome in the Minnesota Twins for the start of a four-game series.

Gates for the home opener are slated to open at 12:10 p.m., two hours before first pitch. The team is asking fans to be in their seats by 1:30 p.m. for pregame ceremonies marking One Boston Day and Jackie Robinson Day.

The pregame ceremonies and the game will air on NESN.

It will be around 65 degrees, sunny, and breezy at times when the first pitch is thrown.

Here’s everything else you need to know about the matchup:

Minnesota Twins (1-4) vs. Boston Red Sox (3-3)

Boston; Friday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, four strikeouts); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (0-1, 6.35 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, four strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -124, Twins +104; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Minnesota Twins to begin a four-game series.

Boston had a 92-70 record overall and a 49-32 record at home last season. The Red Sox pitching staff averaged 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.6 runs per game in the 2021 season.

Minnesota went 73-89 overall and 35-46 on the road a season ago. The Twins averaged 8.1 hits per game in the 2021 season with 3.2 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), Josh Taylor: 10-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jorge Alcala: 10-Day IL (elbow), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

