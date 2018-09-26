SEVRES, France (WHDH) — A rental property in France is taking the phrase “home sweet home” to a new level.

Booking.com is offering an overnight stay in a custom-built cottage made entirely out of chocolate.

Renowned artisan chocolatier Jean-Luc Decluzeau designed and manufactured the 18-square-yard cottage out of 1.5 tons of chocolate.

The rental located in Sevres can accommodate up to four guests who will participate in a workshop dedicated to the creation of personalized mini chocolate homes led by Decluzeau.

Guests will also be treated to a dinner and breakfast served in the cottage’s flower garden.

