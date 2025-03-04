A business is booming as the price of eggs continues to rise.

It’s called “Rent the Chicken.”

The company works with 45 farms and homesteads across the U.S., including Goffstown, New Hampshire to deliver egg-laying hens to customers.

You can rent two egg-laying hens for six months for about $600. In return, farmers say you can expect about a dozen eggs a week.

“They’re just gonna walk right outside to their rental coop and collect the eggs right from their own backyard,” said Rent the Chicken co-founder Jens Tompkins.

The company supplies renters with a coop, feed, and instructions on how to raise the hens.

Egg prices have spiked as millions of egg-laying chickens have died from bird flu.

Rent the Chicken says their business is booming.

“We definitely have had an uptick in online inquires, phone calls and reservations to have backyard laying hens,” Tompkins.

Tompkins says the hens give people a sense of stability.

“They can count on not needing to know how much the price of eggs are at the store, they can count on not being restricted by what the grocery store says is an appropriate amount of eggs to purchase, and they can also count on not being concerned if there’s a shortage at the grocery store,” said Tompkins.

But it’s not just chickens and eggs that the company provides.

“Our renters find that these hens provide a level of therapy that they didn’t even know they needed,” said Tompkins. It gives them a reason to go outside it gives their kiddos a reason to get off their device and go outside.”

Tompkins says renting the hens is also a great way to test out if full-time chicken keeping is something for you.

“They have a great time where they enjoy the experience, gain an education, and determine if chicken keeping is for them or not,” said Tompkins.

If you get attached, Rent the Chicken allows you to adopt the hens at the end of the rental period, otherwise, someone from the company will come and pick them up, no questions asked.

