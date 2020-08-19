Home under construction collapses in Newton

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A home under construction in Newton collapsed on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a building collapse on Chestnut Street around 1 p.m. found part of a home that had caved in and collapsed to the ground, according to the Newton Fire Department.

There were no reported injuries.

Additional details were not immediately available.

8/19 1301 hrs Newton Fire responded to a building collapse on Chestnut st. The house had been under construction and had a partial collapse with no one injured. pic.twitter.com/zvbmV0ylxw — Newton Fire (@NewtonFireDept) August 19, 2020

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)