Home under renovation goes up in flames in Newburyport

NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive four-alarm blaze ripped through a two-story home that was under renovation in Newburyport on Monday.

Crews responding to a report of a structure fire at 155 High St. about 2:30 p.m. found heavy smoke billowing into the air and flames showing upon arrival.

Video from Sk7 HD showed dozens of firefighters from Salisbury, Amesbury, Newbury, West Newbury, Merrimac, Byfield, and Rowley, as well as Seabrook, Exeter, Hampton, Kingston, and Portsmouth dousing the home with water.

Heavy fire engulfed the second and third floors of the building but was eventually brought under control. Flames partially extended to a neighboring structure before the fire was put out.

No injuries were reported.

Residents and motorists are urged to avoid the area.

The state fire marshal’s office has joined an investigation into the cause of the fire.

