LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - The body of a marine killed in Afghanistan will return to her hometown of Lawrence following a procession Saturday afternoon.

Sergeant Johanny Rosario Pichardo was one of 13 killed by a suicide bomber during the evacuation in Kabul, Afghanistan last month.

She will be flown to Logan International Airport on Saturday at noontime and escorted to Lawrence by her fellow Marines, the state police as well as police and firefighters from her home city.

The public was invited to line the streets for the procession honoring her and her sacrifice. It will enter the city from the southbound side of Route 495 onto continue on to Route 114 west. It will turn onto Winthrop Avenue before making its way onto Parker Street, over the Central Bridge and finally end at Farrah Funeral Home.

Her body was brought back to the US two weeks ago.

A wake will be held on Tuesday at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium in Lawrence and a funeral with full military honors will be held later that day.

The family has set up a GoFundMe in her memory.

