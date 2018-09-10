OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WHDH) — A high school student in Mississippi was crowned homecoming queen right before she kicked the game-winning extra point for her football team.

Kaylee Foster started the day by being named queen at Ocean Springs High School, where she is the football team’s placekicker.

She later traded in her tiara for a football helmet, making two field goals in regulation and kicking the game-winning extra point in overnight.

Foster’s already made 11 extra points and three field goals this year and has been placekicking competitively since she was in the seventh grade.

She says he first sports love is soccer and she will be playing that sport next year at Mississippi College.

In the meantime, she added that she is relishing in her new title as homecoming queen.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)