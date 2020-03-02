Homeland Security gives tips to prepare for possible pandemic

The coronavirus is not considered to be a pandemic, but federal officials are giving out tips to prepare in case it becomes one.

Homeland Security officials listed several steps people can take, including securing a two-week supply of food and water, getting copies of health records and filling prescriptions.

Officials also recommended discussing health care strategies with family members.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)