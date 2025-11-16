BOSTON (WHDH) - Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem delivered $10,000 bonus checks on Sunday to TSA agents at Logan Airport who worked through the government shutdown and never missed a shift.

The stop at Logan was one of several Noem made in Boston over the weekend and was aimed at recognizing the hard-working agents who kept working despite not having a guaranteed paycheck.

“They’ve been awesome,” said Veronica Hernandez, who was traveling back to California. “They deserve that bonus.”

In a post on X, Noem thanked the more 270 agents for showing up every day.

“Americans can be proud of TSA workers across the country who continued to serve with excellence throughout the shutdown—like these patriots at Logan Airport in Massachusetts—who went to great lengths to protect our country, care for their fellow Americans, and keep our nation moving. President Trump and I are giving a $10,000 bonus to exemplary TSA officers across our nation who went above and beyond their performance.”

Hernandez also gave some advice for anyone facing holiday travel headaches.

“Patience, you’ll get there, and if you don’t, it’s OK,” she said.

TSA employees, including those in Boston, are expected to get their first full paycheck by Nov. 19.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)